Jodi Lynn Baliva

Jodi had been employed for several years at Casie's Kids Day Care in Weedsport until her illness. Jodi had many passions and hobbies including, a fanatic for anything Mickey Mouse, dancing, reading, porcelain dolls, wearing jewelry, especially rings, taking daily bubble baths, spending time on the iPad and an occasional piece of hard candy while wearing her favorite cozy and fuzzy socks. Above everything that she liked, Jodi loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed the many special times with her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed.