Jody Ann Chapman

May 18, 1968 - July 26, 2022

AUBURN — Jody Ann Chapman, 54, of Auburn, NY, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Ms. Chapman was born in Fulton, NY on May 18, 1968 to the late Loraine (Vader) Chapman and the late Jay Chapman. She was adopted by her uncle Robert and aunt Sandra (Vader) Fielding as a teenager.

Jody never married, but, maintained a loving committed relationship with Ed Pollay for 35 years and loved his children and grandchildren as her own. Jody thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family and her cats.

She was preceded in death by her cousin, Joseph Fielding, of Oakland FL. She is survived by her partner, Ed Pollay, of Auburn NY; adoptive parents, Robert and Sandra Fielding, of Oviedo FL; sister, Tammy (Chapman) Evans; nieces: Ashley Evans and Brittany Evans, all of Auburn NY; cousins: Christina (Bruce) Foreman, Madeline Foreman, and Caleb Foreman, all of Stafford VA; Ed's son, Lee (Tracy) Pollay; Ed's grandchildren: Dominique, Donna, Lee, Jr., and Eloise, all of Clyde, NY; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Her memorial service will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, NY.

In honoring Jody's love of animals, donations may be made in her name to the Friends Forever Animal Rescue, PO Box 543, Baldwinsville, NY 13027.