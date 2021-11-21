Joellyn S. Miles

Jan. 17, 1936 - Nov. 18, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Joellyn S. Miles announces her passing on November 18, 2021. She was born January 17, 1936 and married Joseph G. Miles on July 24, 1955.

She was a life member of the Sennett Fire Department Auxiliary, member of the Order of Eastern Star and a 50-year member of Lakeview Salem Chapter #58.

Joellyn and her husband owned Skaneateles Excavation where she worked as a bookkeeper as well for many years. Joellyn was predeceased by her parents Bentley and Ellen Craw, her husband Joseph, her son Jerry and two sisters.

She is survived by her daughter Terrie Lynn (Bill) Haynes; son William "Billy"; four grandchildren, Gretchen Haynes, Benjamin (Karen Brazo) Haynes, Andrew (Justine) Miles, Adam Miles; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister Judy Cristantiello; along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles, with a service immediately following at Noon. Joellyn will be buried in Soule Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Sennett Fire Department Auxiliary or The Sennett Fire Department or to The Order of Eastern Star Home in Oriskney.

