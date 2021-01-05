Johanna M. Griggs

Nov. 19, 1944 - Jan. 2, 2021

CAYUGA — Johanna M. Griggs, 76, formerly of Salato Gardens, Cayuga, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Born in Holland Nov. 19, 1944, Johanna was the daughter of the late Simon and Johanna Philippo Koote.

She was employed for many years as a home health aid and was a member of the Cayuga United Methodist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Christine Stanton (Michael), of Fleming; son, Michael Griggs (Ashley), of Moravia; step-daughter, Robyn Collins (Clifford), of Elleville; four grandchildren: Brandon Stanton, Haileigh, Daisy and Simon Griggs.

Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be conducted at noon, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in the Cayuga United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Fleming Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.

