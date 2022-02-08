John A. 'AJ' Szakalski

March 14, 1949 - Feb. 4, 2022

AUBURN — John A. "AJ" Szakalski, 72, of Auburn, NY, died unexpectedly at home on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

John was born on March 14, 1949 in Auburn NY. He attended Mount Carmel High School and enlisted in the US Navy upon graduation. He served with distinction as an Electrician aboard the USS L.Y. Spear and was part of her inaugural crew based out of Norfolk, VA.

After serving his country, John returned to Auburn to raise his family where he worked at Crucible Steel for 39 years as a Foreman. During this time, he made lifelong friends that became family to him.

John was an avid golfer and enjoyed several trips with friends over the years playing at many different golf courses. He was quick with a story, made people laugh and always enjoyed a cocktail with friends. To say that he will be missed is an understatement.

John is survived by his daughter, Joanna Scouten (Mark Romano), of DeWitt, NY; his son, John T. Szakalski (Bridget), of Weedsport, NY; three grandchildren: Andrew, Jack and Abby who were the light of his life; his brothers: Louis Szakalski (Carol) and Richard Szakalski (Valerie), both of Auburn NY.

He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Pauline Szakalski (Thomas), his grandparents, Louis and Louise Savarese, his mother, Gloria Szakalski and his brother, Michael Szakalski.

Calling hours will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home in Auburn on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi in Auburn on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. followed by a committal service at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Auburn. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.