John A. Festa

April 9, 1933 - Feb. 12, 2022

GENESEO — John A. Festa, 88, of Geneseo, formerly of Mount Morris, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY.

He was born the son of Anthony and Bessie (Impaglia) Festa on April 9, 1933 in Auburn, NY. He served in the Coast Guard from 1952 to 1955 during the Korean Conflict. He married Patricia Roberts on Dec. 31, 1994. Prior to his retirement in 1995 he was a lieutenant at Groveland Correctional Facility also having worked at Attica and Auburn prisons for over 37 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Geneseo, Council 82 for Correctional officers, Woodlyn Hills Golf Club and the Hally-Allen American Legion Post #1341 in Sonyea. Besides his love of golf he loved all sports including Syracuse basketball and the Buffalo Bills.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 27 years, Patricia "Gummy"; children: Jim (Elizabeth) Festa, of Auburn, Karen Kryder, of Rochester, Donna (Mark) Moore, of Florida, Jill (Judd) Noto, of Lima and Dave Constantino, of Mt. Morris; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren: Brian, Christopher, Kevin, Matt, Corey, Casey, Katie, Jamie, Erin, Lauren, Casey, Bryson, Cameron and Carson; brother, David (Vickie) Festa, of Auburn; many nieces; nephews; cousins and dear and loving friends.

He was predeceased by his brother, Carl in 2014.

No prior calling. Funeral Mass to be held Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 4 Avon-Geneseo Road (Route 39), Geneseo.

A life Celebration Reception will be held at Fratelli's Restaurant, 2995 Lakeville Rd., Avon, NY 14414 at noon following a private family interment at Mt. Morris Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Golisano's Children's Hospital or the Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642.

