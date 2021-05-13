John A. 'Jack' Smith

Feb. 1, 1930 - May 3, 2021

AUBURN — John A. "Jack" Smith, 91, of Stryker Homes, died Monday, May 3, 2021 in Finger Lakes Center for the Living. A native of Auburn, Jack was born Feb. 1, 1930, the son of the late Arthur and Katherine (McMullen) Smith.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon returning and being honorably discharged, Jack was employed for over 31 years with the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Canandaigua, NY. He then retired to Naples, NY until recently when he moved back to Auburn.

Jack is survived by his cousin, Helen Driscoll and her husband, Tom, of Auburn; their daughter, Michele Driscoll and her children: Michael and Mathew Driscoll, all of Auburn.

Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside committal service to be offered Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

