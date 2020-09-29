× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John A. Petrosino

AUBURN — John A. Petrosino, 85, of Auburn passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the late Peter and Marie (Wisniewski) Petrosino. "Jack" as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, grew up in Clyde, NY, graduated from Clyde High School and later moved to Auburn.

John served our country proudly in the Navy serving on the USS Rizzi as a Damage Controlman and also was a Navy Reservist during the late 1950s. John went on to receive his degree in Industrial Arts and Technology Education from SUNY Oswego. He was an Industrial Arts teacher in the Skaneateles School District for more than 32 years, retiring in 1991. John was a very skilled and talented woodworker, crafting many different items, and was proud to live in the home he built. He was a regular "MacGyver" and tackled any project you asked him to be part of. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

John also taught adult education courses in electrical wiring and small engine repair through BOCES for many years. He was a former Zoning Board Officer for the Town of Sennett, a member of the American Legion, and communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. John cherished the times he spent with family and friends, he will be sadly missed by all.