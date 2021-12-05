John A. Townsend

AUBURN - John A. Townsend, 90, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. He was the son of the late Erle and Lura Townsend.

John worked as a farmer in his younger years before getting a job working for Jordan Wire on the assembly line. He then later changed jobs into a career working for Stott and Davis as a truck driver and then was promoted to Dock Foreman before retiring. In his retirement years he enjoyed doing odd jobs with his tractor.

He is survived by daughter, Cathy (Jeffery) White; grandson, Christopher (Kara) White; siblings: Richard (Joan) Townsend, Virginia Binns, Harold (Grace) Townsend, Shirley Mosher, Marion (William) Mantz; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his wife Joan Mary Townsend of 49 1/2 years of marriage, brothers Erle "Fred," Robert, and Carl Townsend and sister Florence Kirk.

There will be no visitation or service per John's request. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

Contributions may be made to www.heart.org or www.diabetes.org in memory of John A. Townsend.