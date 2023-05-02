John B. Flask

Sept. 21, 1950 - April 23, 2023

ROCKWOOD, TN — John B. Flask, 72, of Rockwood, TN, formally of Auburn, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023 with his loving family by his side. Born in Syracuse on Sept. 21, 1950, he was the son of the late John and Fannie Germinio Flask.

John was employed for more than 37 years in the steel industry and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Above all, the time spent with, and the love of his entire family, is what he cherished most. His greatest accomplishments were his six children, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna M. (Difabio) Flask; children: John Flask III, Julie Smith (Ben), Donny Flask (Amy), Steven Flask (Crystal), Stacey Flask and Charlie Flask (Mandy); grandchildren: Charles Blackman, Casandra Petronella, Brooke Townsend, Dylan Flask, Isabella Flask, Morgan Flask, Kayla Flask and Christopher Gantter; great-grandchildren: Sage, Juliana, Jaxon, Beaux and Brentley; siblings: Robert Flask (Charlene), Bill Flask, Carol Walrath (John) and JoAnn Rhodes (Spencer); and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours for John will be conducted Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit http:/www.whitechapelfh.com.