John B. Shaffer Jr.

Aug. 16, 1953 - Mar. 3, 2021

AUBURN - John B. Shaffer, Jr., 67, of Auburn, passed away quietly March 3, 2021.

John is preceded by his parents, John Sr. and Rose Shaffer. John is survived by his siblings Jo Anne Helmer, Matthews, NC, Shirley (Ed) Hall, Auburn, Alan (Laurie) Shaffer, Throop, Larry (Kim) Shaffer, Fulton, Cindy (Rick) Fitzgerald, Weedsport; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Port Byron Methodist Church.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron has charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation of CNY, 731 James Street, Syracuse, NY 13203.