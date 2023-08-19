Oct. 29, 1934 - Aug. 15, 2023

AUBURN - John Bernard "Bernie" Audet, a lifelong Auburnian, passed away Tuesday August 15, 2023.

The son of Frank and Aldea Bernard Audet. He was a graduate of Holy Family High School, Le Moyne College and attended Georgetown University for three years.

"Bernie" was well known for his friendly nature, story telling and good humor. An avid bowler, a loyal fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, and an ardent supporter of the Auburn Doubledays. He loved every home game at Falcon Park.

For many years he was a Combined Life Insurance Salesman. In retirement he worked part time for the City of Auburn Police Department as a Crossing Guard for a few years.

Surviving are several cousins.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in ST. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be remembered to The CNY SPCA 41 York Street Auburn.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.