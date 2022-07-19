John C. Becker

Sept. 17, 1939 - July 15, 2022

John C. Becker, 82, the husband of Geraldine Withers Becker, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 in Matthew House, Auburn. Born Sept. 17, 1939, John was the son of the late John W. and Ida Wild Becker. He was a 1957 graduate of Skaneateles High School and proudly served with the United States Marine Corps.

In his early years, he was a member of the Port Byron Fire Department, treasurer of the Auburn High School Music Boosters. John retired after 37 years of faithful service as a production supervisor with McQuay International. John then spent several years at Home Depot, sharing his jack-of-all-trades expertise with anyone that needed assistance. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and was an excellent carpenter and woodworker.

He survived by his wife, Geraldine; three daughters: Sheila Jenkins, of Auburn; Dolores Caldwell (Robert), of Port Byron and Earline Chiarilli (Patrick), of FL; two sons: William, of Auburn and John (Anna), of Union Springs; three sisters: Norma Belknap (Paul), of Montezuma, Linda Gleason, of Auburn and Clarissa Sabin, of AL; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and Walter Wallace, Jr., a longtime and dedicated family friend.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife Opal Becker in 2005.

Funeral services and burial in Soule Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

If you wish to make a donation in John's memory please consider Matthew House, Owasco or Throop Fire Dept, or Hospice.