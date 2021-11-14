John C. Kahl

May 31, 1951 - Oct. 31, 20216

John C. Kahl passed away October 31, 2021, at Auburn Community Hospital following a battle with cancer.

He is survived by his beloved, longtime companion, Fran McCarthy, of Auburn NY; five brothers and their spouses, Christopher (Debbie) of Moravia NY, William (Ann) of Alexandria VA, Richard (Sharon) of Toronto CAN, David (Denise) of Taylorsville KY, Steven (Karen) of Pasco WA; sister Susan Roberts (Mike) of Schenectady NY; several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Born May 31, 1951, in Auburn NY, he was predeceased by his parents, LeRoy and Rose Kahl. After graduation from Central High School, he was employed locally, including thirteen years with Auburn Community Hospital before his retirement.

He had a passion for history, especially WWII, the outdoors, NY Giants football, and anything made with peanut butter. John was a kind, thoughtful, loving, and gentle man to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed.

The family will receive friends at Langham Funeral Home, 75 East Genesee Street, Auburn NY on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Condolences may be posted for family at www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com.