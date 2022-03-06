John Carl Nicandri

Aug. 12, 1949 - Feb. 28, 2022

AUBURN - John Carl Nicandri, 72, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 28, 2022. John was born on August 12, 1949 to Carlo and Katherine Nicandri of Auburn, NY where he remained a lifelong resident.

John was a graduate of Cayuga Community College, as well as Le Moyne College, before dedicating his entire career as a hometown banker. The majority of his career was spent at Cayuga Savings Bank and later on at Seneca Falls Savings Bank until he retired in 2010 as Senior Vice President. John was loved by all and well known in the community for his acts of kindness. He would light up any room and his positive presence was always felt and cherished by those around him.

John served his community in many ways and devoted much of his time to others. He proudly served as the Campaign Co-Chairman for the United Way, was one of the founding members of the Matthew House and proudly served on the Gavras Center Board. He spent many years as a member and President of the Union Springs Board of Education. He also dedicated his time to the local Pop Warner football league and was a member of the Lion's Club and the Knights of Columbus.

John's way of life was always unselfishly dedicating himself to helping others in all that he was involved in. Giving back and not giving up was a common thread in his life as he courageously battled cancer numerous times over the past 25 years. His passing was the result of the many treatment related side effects necessary in his ever present desire to keep fighting. His ability to always see the positive in anything and anyone is a true testament to his character.

John was known as an avid fisherman, hunter and for his love of horse racing. He enjoyed watching the Buffalo Bills and playing tennis. Some of his fondest pastimes include playing the saxophone for the Phase II Band through college as well as The Cayugans, enjoying a spirited game of cards with family and friends and coaching his children in little league sports. In the summer, John loved spending time camping in Canada with his extended family where he was known as the "commissioner of the horseshoe tournament" when he was not catching himself or others with his fishing hook.

John is survived by his loving wife Becky, his "rock", with whom he had been married to for 36 years; along with two daughters Katie (Alexander) Cazzolli and Christy (Konstantin Pyankov) Nicandri; and two beautiful grandchildren who John just adored, Aurora and Benjamin Cazzolli. He is also survived by his siblings Steve (Trish) Nicandri, Sue Maurer and Lucy (Ritchie Davis) Nicandri; many brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; and many close friends who are considered family, especially Sam Giangreco. John was predeceased by his parents, Carlo and Katherine Nicandri, and his sister Barbara Anne Nicandri.

At John's request, there will be no calling hours and a private memorial service for the family will be held. If you'd like to make a monetary donation in memory of John, please consider choosing a cancer related organization.