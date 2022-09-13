John Clarence Perrine, Jr.

May 2, 1942 - Aug. 31, 2022

TULLY — John Clarence Perrine, Jr., died Aug. 31, 2022 at his home in Tully, NY. He was 80.

He was born in Auburn on May 2, 1942 to John and Frances (Satterly) Perrine, and lived his childhood in Cayuga County. He graduated from Moravia High School in 1961 and attended Auburn Community College.

John worked for Smith-Corona in Groton and Cortland from 1961 until his retirement nearly 40 years later. John's work in the engineering department afforded him travel all over the world, but most frequently to England, Singapore, and Mexico.

John was an avid gardener, reader, home renovator, musician, and artist; there was little he could not do with his hands and his exacting mind. His turns of phrase and the stories of his ordinary, yet extraordinary life are now fond memories of his friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia A. (Pace) Perrine; sons: Christopher John (Stacey) Perrine, of Cortland and Aaron Michael (Amanda) Perrine, of Syracuse; grandchildren: Erin Michele (Jake) Fuller, of SC, Kelly Perrine, of Cortland, and Julian John Perrine, of Syracuse; and great-grandchild, Ezra Fuller. Also surviving John are his sister, Margaret (Robert) Geiger, of Buda, TX; brother and-sister-in-law, John and Sandra Pace, of Homer; sister-in-law, Dolores Perrine, of Brockport and Cathy Pace, of Ithaca; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by brothers, Lyman, Robert, and Edward, and sister, Ellen.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Wright-Beard Funeral Home, 9 Lincoln Ave., Cortland, NY. Burial will follow at the St. Mary's Cemetery, Cortland, NY.

To offer online condolences please visit www.wright-beard.com.