John D. Connors

June 14, 1937 - Jan. 21, 2022

AUBURN — John D. Connors, 84, of Auburn, passed away Jan. 21, 2022, with his family by his side.

John was born in Auburn on June 14, 1937, to the late Clarence and Lillian (Stevens) Connors and has been a lifetime resident of the Auburn community.

He retired after 43 years from Welch Allyn as a Medical Design Engineer. John truly enjoyed what he did and never stopped thinking of bigger and better ways to do things. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, boating and watching the back yard birds

His family was his pride and joy. John's place as the family patriarch was his greatest role. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Always putting others first. He was happy marching to the beat of his own drum, and that beat will remain in our hearts.

John is survived by his sons: David (late Bill Ellis), James (Christine) Connors; his daughter, Karen (late Kenny Barnes); brothers: Joe, Tom and Mike Connors; sister, Diane Diephouse; and grandchildren: Abigail and Hayley.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Carol A. Connors and his sister, Cate Cushing.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

