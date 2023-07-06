John D. Krause

June 6, 1962 - July 3, 2023

AUBURN - John D. Krause, 61, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2023. John was born in Auburn on June 6, 1962 and was the son of the late Edward and Mildred (Baran) Krause.

He was currently employed with Johnston Paper in Auburn. John had a love for music and enjoyed many concerts throughout his life. He enjoyed staying in touch with family and friends and will be remembered as a kind and gentle man.

John is survived by his siblings: Margaret (Eric) Brown, Edward Krause and William (Gerri) Baran; his nephews: Harrison and Jeffrey Brown and Jonathan Baran; and his niece, Leigh Baran.

A memorial service for John will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, NY 13021. Prior to the service friends are welcome to visit with the family from 11 am. to 1 p.m. in the funeral home.

Donations in John's memory may be made to the Amputee Coalition, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 420, South Building, Washington, DC 20004.