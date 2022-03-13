John D. Pierce

March 20, 1938 - March 11, 2022

FABIUS - John D. Pierce, 83, of Fabius, passed away March 11, 2022. John was born in Auburn, NY on March 20, 1938 to the late Gerald and Gertrude Pierce.

John retired from Moravia Central Schools where he was a custodian. He loved his cat, pipes, chair canning, and FOX News.

He was predeceased by his wife, Gloria J. Pierce. He is survived by three daughters, Tammy (Roger) Marshall, Betty (Josh Virgil) DeLuna, and Doreen Gourlay; a son, Wayne (Deborah Mann) Pierce; seven grandchildren; five great-granddaughters; and three sisters, Jane Stebbins, Kathleen Walker, and Jan LoPiccolo.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Willard Memorial Chapel, Auburn, NY, or Clear Path for Veterans, Chittenango, NY. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerSyracuse.com.