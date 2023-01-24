John DeRosa

March 11, 1923 - Jan. 19, 2023

AUBURN — John DeRosa, 99, of Healy Road, Auburn, NY, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, joining his wife of 70 years, Rosemary, and their two children John and Margaret in heaven. A native of Auburn, NY, John was born March 11, 1923.

He was the son of the late Lucas and Anna DeRosa.

John was a World War II Veteran having served bravely and honorably with the United States Army in 50th Field Artillery Battalion. He fought courageously in the Battle of the Bulge. He was awarded two Bronze Stars while serving in the Army.

Following the war, John returned to his home in Auburn where he took great pride in his hometown. John and his brothers started the Red Diamond Taxi Cab Company, which they ran for over 30 years. John enjoyed telling his cab stories over the years because the true stories always seemed unbelievable but also full of humor. The brothers would tell their tales of the adventures that they had like delivering babies in a snowstorm or stopping robberies. These stories were always more entertaining and fun for him to tell than the war stories but he had some epic stories of his time serving, too.

After retiring and selling the business, John continued to work harder than anyone half his age. John finally found a "retirement" job mowing the lawn at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Mowing lawns was one of his favorite hobbies. He remained at this job for years and this is where he met some of his amazing friends.

John could always be found gardening, building things or just talking with anyone that would listen. Above all, John enjoyed the time spent with his family which included his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

John is survived by his daughter, Marilyn (Timothy) Donovan; and his son, Donald DeRosa; his grandchildren: Dana McLoughlin, Stephan McLoughlin, Sean (Mindy) DeRosa, Joshua (Judy) Donovan, Kaitlyn DePlasco and Adrian DeRosa. Also surviving are his great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and daughter-in-law, Carol DeRosa.

In addition to his parents, John was also predeceased by his wife, Rosemary, his two children: John "Kicker" DeRosa and Margaret "My My" DeRosa, and his brothers: Arthur, Frank and Sam DeRosa.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Pettigrass Funeral Home. A private funeral service for the family will be held after calling hours at the Pettigrass Funeral Home with entombment at the Mausoleum of St. Joseph's Cemetery.