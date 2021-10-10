John Douglas 'Jack' Kirch

April 8, 1951 - Sept. 20, 2021

MARCELLUS - Jack was a man of indomitable spirit and an adventurer with a zest for life second to none. Whether working on a project, working in his business, or hard at play, he made sure he enjoyed every day to its fullest. His boundless love of life, astounding memory and irresistible personality gave him the larger-than-life persona we will all remember.

Jack loved the outdoors. He loved physical activity, and in 1997 found the perfect partner-in-life with Sue Kahler, whom Jack lovingly called "Slick". Together they shared years of all kinds of adventure. Their moniker and slogan has been "The Tandem, Getting After it Since 1997".

Sports and the outdoors were the passions of his life. Whether it was downhill or cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, backpacking, or bicycling he always wanted to go farther and faster. One of his proudest accomplishments was becoming a member of the 46ers, a club dedicated to hikers who have summited all 46 High Peaks of the Adirondack Mountains. In addition, he and Sue completed the Winter 46. If not hiking the trails, he could be found volunteering to repair them. Whatever the activity, he made new friends, and had a gift for remembering every name and a little bit about each person.