John E. Major, Jr.

May 5, 1964 - Feb. 15, 2021

AUBURN — John E. Major Jr., 56, the husband of Michelle (Toole) Major, of Westwood Drive, Auburn, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at his home. A lifelong resident of Auburn, John was born May 5, 1964, the son of Donna Fedigan Major and the late John "Jack" Major, Sr.

He was a graduate of Auburn High School, Class of 1982 and after high school, was employed and retired as a Corrections Officer from Auburn Correctional Facility, following 27 years of faithful service. Upon retirement, John was employed as a security officer for the Auburn school district at Auburn High School. He was a lifelong, active member and officer of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, JFK Div. 1 and volunteered and served on the board for Majorpalooza, Inc.

John enjoyed all things sports, including horse racing, Major League Baseball, and was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds. During the summer, you could always find John hosting get-togethers and either cleaning or enjoying the pool at their home. He relished the time spent traveling with family and friends to Las Vegas, and more recently, to his second home in Florida. John was truly a kind gentleman and will be greatly missed for his quick wit and willingness to help anyone.