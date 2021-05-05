John F. Elsbree, Jr.
Dec. 31, 1942 - May 3, 2021
AUBURN — John F. Elsbree, Jr., 78, of Auburn, NY, passed away May 3, 2021, at the Finger Lakes Center for Living. Mr. Elsbree was born in Brighton, MA, on Dec. 31, 1942 to the late John F. and Ida L. (Brooks) Elsbree. He graduated from Boston Latin School in 1960 and proudly served in the United States Coast Guard from 1960-1964. Following his time in the Coast Guard, John earned an Associate Degree at Wentworth Institute in Massachusetts in 1966, and a Bachelor of Science in Electronics Engineering at Northeastern and Lowell Technological Institute (now UMass Lowell) in 1972.
John worked as a computer engineer and manager at Digital Equipment Corporation (later Compaq and Hewlett Packard) from 1966 to 2001. He served as Assistant Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 28 in Dunstable, MA, from 1977 to 1985. John enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, camping, gardening, woodworking, playing horseshoes, and he was a licensed Advanced Class amateur radio operator.
John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Paula L. Elsbree; his children: John E. (Annette) Elsbree, Melinda G. (Mark) Johnson, and Christopher N. (Michelle Lee Williams) Elsbree; seven grandchildren: Elizabeth, Victoria, and Ian Elsbree, Karli Gasteiger, Abigail, Molleigh, and Samantha Johnson; two sisters: Marjorie (Walter) Evans and Ruth (Timothy) McDermott; brother, David B. (Lorraine Gilmore) Elsbree; nine nieces and nephews, 12 great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great nephew; and his beloved 1965 John Deere tractor. Along with his parents, John was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Ronald Amoling.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, NY. Funeral service will be held privately for family. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com