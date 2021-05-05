John F. Elsbree, Jr.

Dec. 31, 1942 - May 3, 2021

AUBURN — John F. Elsbree, Jr., 78, of Auburn, NY, passed away May 3, 2021, at the Finger Lakes Center for Living. Mr. Elsbree was born in Brighton, MA, on Dec. 31, 1942 to the late John F. and Ida L. (Brooks) Elsbree. He graduated from Boston Latin School in 1960 and proudly served in the United States Coast Guard from 1960-1964. Following his time in the Coast Guard, John earned an Associate Degree at Wentworth Institute in Massachusetts in 1966, and a Bachelor of Science in Electronics Engineering at Northeastern and Lowell Technological Institute (now UMass Lowell) in 1972.

John worked as a computer engineer and manager at Digital Equipment Corporation (later Compaq and Hewlett Packard) from 1966 to 2001. He served as Assistant Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 28 in Dunstable, MA, from 1977 to 1985. John enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, camping, gardening, woodworking, playing horseshoes, and he was a licensed Advanced Class amateur radio operator.