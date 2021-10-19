John F. Jarvis

AUBURN — John F. Jarvis, 71, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at home the morning of Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. John's devoted family supported and cared for him throughout his lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease and were by his side in his final moments.

John, the son of the late Ned and Helen (Piorun) Jarvis, was a lifelong resident of Auburn. Following his graduation from West High School, John attended R.I.T. where he earned a degree in Engineering. This degree led him to a 37-year long career with the City of Auburn's water filtration department, from which he retired in 2015.

John always felt at home in the outdoors and enjoyed any activity that would allow him to be immersed in nature. In addition to being an avid hunter and skier, John also possessed an affinity for gardening and deep knowledge of local birdlife. Music was also an integral part of John's life; anyone who knew John could testify to his tremendous love for the Grateful Dead, who he had seen in concert well over 50 times. Above all, John lived to share these passions with his loved ones.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Cindy (Krickovich) Jarvis, of Auburn; three children, Cam Jarvis, of Rochester, Cal Jarvis, of Auburn, and daughter, Emma Jarvis, of Auburn; four siblings, Bunny (James) Reno, Betsy (Tony) LoPiccolo, Jim (Maureen) Jarvis, Penny (Joe) Goodsell; father and mother-in-law, Edward and Dianne Krickovich, brother-in-law, Durland (Judy) Krickovich, sister-in-law, Susie (Ralph) Achille, brother-in-law, Eddie (Colleen) Krickovich Jr., brother-in-law, Kyle (Jen) Krickovich, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held this week at the convenience of the family in the Pettigrass Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in John's memory.