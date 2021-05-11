John F. Ryan

Aug. 23, 1965 - May 7, 2021

HOMER — John F. Ryan, 55, of Homer, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 7, 2021. He was born Aug. 23, 1965, to the late James H. Ryan and M. Louise (Sanders) Ryan.

He was a graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School and Cayuga Community College. He had been employed by Cornell University for 29 years in Computer Information Technology and later with Aurora of CNY in Syracuse. John was a past board member and an umpire with Homer Little League, and he was also an umpire for the Apple Valley League. He was an avid Yankees fan, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and camping.

John is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Carrie (Rudd) Ryan; a son, Justin (Maranda Hurchla); and daughter, Cassidy; brothers: Donald E. (Nancy), of OH; Michael J. (Mary), of OK, William E. (Brenda), of Lansing; and sister Patricia A. Berry (James), of Genoa; two aunts: Mary Jane Sanders, of Fleming and Ruth Baker, of Gilbertsville; and several nieces and nephews.

A prayer service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Ave., Groton, NY, followed by interment in Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery, in King Ferry. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service. Face coverings and social distancing rules will apply. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the National Kidney Foundation.