John F. Trapani

AUBURN - John F. Trapani, 96, of Auburn, passed away peacefully, early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022 at Finger Lakes Center for Living, after a brief illness.

John was born in Auburn, the son of the late Frank and Vincenta (Viola) Trapani. He was married to the late Philomena (Vanacore) Trapani for 63 years prior to her passing in 2015.

He was a longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church and was a member of the first graduating class of West High School in 1944.

Upon graduation, John was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was trained at the Fort Knox Armored Force Replacement Center as a Light Tank Driver and Crewman, achieving the Rank of Technician 5th grade. In the European Theater of Operations in 1945, he was attached to the 737th and 8th Tank Battalions, where his units were under the high command of General Patton's 3rd Army in France and Germany. His tank battalion received a Presidential Unit Citation and was awarded a battle star during his wartime service. John remained serving in the American Zone of the Allied Occupation until 1946.

He traveled to Washington, DC numerous times to visit the war memorials. In 2004, John was in attendance during the dedication of the World War II Memorial. In addition, he went on the Enduring Gratitude Operation trips with the Knights of Columbus in 2017 and 2022.

John was a member of the Carnicelli-Indelicato American Legion Post 1776 and a founding member of the Purple Lancers Drum and Bugle Senior Corps.

The majority of his working life was spent owning and operating Trapani's Grocery, a neighborhood store on West St. John took over the family-owned grocery store from his parents, and some popular items included hot from the oven Caito's Italian bread, a wide variety of P&R Macaroni cuts, fresh produce from Calandros, and sliced to order deli meats and cheeses. After over 40 years of serving his customers, he retired in 1988.

Prior to his retirement, John enjoyed weekly bowling at the Roman Lanes and playing pinochle card games with his friends at the Neighborhood House. He was an avid baseball fan, attending games at Ebbets Field in the mid 1950s and to Yankee Stadium to attend World Series games with his friends in the early 1960s. John watched countless games on television and enjoyed taking one day bus trips to New York and Toronto with both his family and grandchildren. He also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and having Sunday afternoon dinners with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving children, son, Francis Trapani and daughter, Lorraine (Joseph) Dyson; two beloved grandchildren, JoAnn and Joseph Dyson; sister-in-law, Bernadette Trapani; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, John was also predeceased by an infant son, Joseph; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy (Dominic) Basile; and brother Michael Trapani.

A calling hour will be held this Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in St. Francis of Assisi Church from 10:00-11:30 a.m., with his Mass of Christian burial to immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, please consider any donations made in John's memory to either St. Francis of Assisi Church, Renovation Fund, 299 Clark St., Auburn, NY 13021 or Finger Lakes Center for Living.

The family would like to wish their sincere gratitude to the entire staff of the Finger Lakes Center for Living, for their medical attention and comforting care that was shown to John during his stay.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.