John Foote

Aug. 25, 1950 – Aug. 27, 2021

SPRINGPORT — John Benjamin Foote, 71, died Aug. 27, 2021 at his NY home under Hospice Care, Springport, NY.

A memorial service will be held on Sept. 19, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Union Springs SDA Church, 31 USA Way, Union Springs, NY. Calling hours are September 18, 2021 2 to 5 p.m. in the church fireside room. Burial will be in the Foote Cemetery, Canton, NY on Sept. 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. on Old Dekalb Road. The service can be seen on the YouTube channel Union Springs SDA Church. Website: USA Adventist.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to a scholarship in John's name to Union Springs Academy, PO Box 524, Union Springs, NY 13160 or www.unionspringsacademy.org

John was born Aug. 25, 1950 in Canton, NY to William and Ethel (Boyd) Foote. He graduated from Union Springs Academy in 1968. In 1969 he earned a certificate in Building Construction from SUNY Canton. He received a BS degree in Physical Education in 1975 from Atlantic Union College in South Lancaster, MA. While attending AUC, he started to learn the broom business. In 1992 he had earned his CRLE (Certified Residence Life Educator) and renewed it in 2002.