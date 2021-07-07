John Franklin Jones

Oct. 16, 1933 - June 21, 2021

SYRACUSE - John F. Jones, 87, of Syracuse, formerly of Superior, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly June 21, 2021, in his home in Liverpool, NY.

Born in Superior, Wisconsin on October 16th, 1933, he was the son of the late Charles and Mabel (Warner) Jones, and resided in the Syracuse area for the past 50 years. John was a Superior High School graduate, class of 1951, he spent two years at Macalester College in Minneapolis pursuing a degree in Music; however, he decided to take a break and enlist in the army where he auditioned for and received the prestigious position of first chair flute and piccolo soloist for the 5th army band ('53-'55). Afterwards, he finished his bachelor's degree in engineering at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He went on to get his Master's degree in Mathematics from the University of Cincinnati.

John was an avid skier and Bridge player. He was the president of the Norfolk, Virginia Ski Club. When he moved to Syracuse, he joined the Syracuse Ski Club, where he met his wife (Susan Jones). He loved to travel with his family - especially on cruises. John loved the symphony and the opera, and was a season ticket holder for the Syracuse Opera and Symphoria, the Orchestra of Central New York.