John Gary Gagliano

Dec. 24, 1956 - Oct. 3, 2022

AUSTIN, TX - John Gary Gagliano, age 65, born on December 24, 1956 passed peacefully at St. Davids South Austin Hospital in Austin, TX on October 3, 2022.

The loving father of four is survived by his children Krista Taylor, Laura Gagliano, Jason Gagliano, Kali Vleck (Andrew); grandchildren Bronson Gagliano ("My Main Man"), Lexa Lynn and Alyson ("Ali Baba") O'Hora; and soon to be grandson, Rory John Walter Vleck; siblings Chaz Gagliano (Sue), Paula Ostrander (Tom), Donna O'Brien (Jim), Fran Westover (Larry); brother-in-law, David Suslik; and former wife, Terry Gagliano.

He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Nellie Gagliano; sister, Gina Suslik; and former parent in-laws, Helen and Ward Kinch.

He loved all of his nieces and nephews, including the late Dave Suslik, and life long friends, Louie and Sue Marullo.

John's main passion was music, his heart and soul was drumming with his bands Harlequin, Lotus, Rock Steady, The Johnny Rage Band, Halo and more. He was an avid hunter, golfer, bowler, and a huge fan of the New York Giants and Syracuse Basketball teams.

He loved spending time with his family and his pets (Marley, Maggie, Snuggles, Jaki, and Cubby). He was a jack of all trades, loved mowing his lawn, cooking and cleaning, like his mother Nellie and would give the shirt off his back for anybody.

He worked for TRW for 20+ years which he took a lot of pride in. He also coached CYO basketball and enjoyed watching his children playing sports growing up.

John, AKA "Mooner" touched many hearts and will be missed by so many!

Calling hours are this Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. John's Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated this Wednesday, October 13, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in John's memory to the Fingerlakes SPCA on York St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is assisting the family.