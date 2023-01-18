John H. Weaver

Feb. 13, 1956 - Jan. 13, 2023

UNION SPRINGS — John H. Weaver, 66, of Union Springs, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. He was born on Feb. 13, 1956 in Auburn, NY to the late Raymond and Sadie Weaver.

John loved his family and friends. He was a great conversationalist who took pleasure in getting the last word and giving to others. John was always up for a challenge in restoring all kinds of classic cars. He took meticulous care of his tools and was sure to wipe them down and put them away after every use.

John was a man with a green thumb, who enjoyed his vegetable garden, tractors and tractor pulls. A mechanically minded man who created a functional one of a kind farm tractor using parts from multiple tractor brands. He will be remembered as the life of the party and the center of attention.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Weaver; son, Brian Weaver; daughter, Melanie Robinson; grandchildren: Tyler, Jenna and Leland; dog, Marley; sister, Brenda Sanford; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his daughter, Marissa Weaver and brother, Raymond Weaver.

There will be a Celebration of Life from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at the Walter T. Conley American Legion, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuenralhome.com.

Contributions may be made to the Union Springs Fire Department, PO Box 72, Union Springs, NY 13160 in memory of John H. Weaver.