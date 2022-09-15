John Henry Wellington

AUBURN — John Henry Wellington, 50, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. He was the son of the late John and Jessie (Taylor) Wellington.

He was sweet and kind soul that would help out anyone. Henry also loved animals, story telling and being funny.

He survived by wife, Kara Wellington; children: Jonathan Wellington, Jacob Wellington, Brianna Wellington, Dominique Wellington; siblings: Yvonne Showers, William Gates, Shirley Rodgers, Angel Murphy; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Henry was predeceased by his sisters, Sherry Wilson, Karen Hetherington and Michelle Crawford.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.