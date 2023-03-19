John Hladun

1949 – 2023

AUBURN - John Hladun, 73, of Auburn, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023. John was a native of Germany, the son of the late John and Catherine Hewko Hladun.

He resided most of his life in Auburn, and was a graduate of West High School. He retired last year from Borg-Warner in Ithaca, and prior to that had worked for McQuay Industries.

John was a communicant of SS Peter & Paul Church, a member and past Officer of the SICZ Club, and a member of the Ukrainian Sportsmen's Associate. He was a supporter of many Ukrainian Organizations.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Marianne and Jim Goff of Webster, NY; his niece Katie Goff of Chicago; and his nephew, Brian (Danielle) Goff of St. Petersburg, FL.

Funeral services for John will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 25, 2023 in SS Peter & Paul Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church, prior to the services.

John will be remembered as a loving uncle, thoughtful brother and long time care giver to his parents. Throughout his life he carried on his Ukrainian tradition and was a supporter of our family heritage with our motherland Ukraine.

Contributions may be made in John's name to SS Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church or to the Ukrainian American Youth Camp c/o Andrew Laluk, 5 Dunham Circle, Fairport, NY 14450

To leave a message or condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.