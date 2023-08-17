AUBURN - John J. "Jack" Gonza, 72, of Auburn, passed to a new home of blue skies and clean water, at his home on August 9, 2023.

John was a life resident of Auburn. He was a 1968 graduate of Mt. Carmel High School where he was the manager of the football team. In his younger years he was a boy scout. John attended Auburn Community College, and Morrisville State College where he received a degree in applied science.

John was a 50 year employee of Cayuga Community College, where he had many long term friends and coworkers. He was always ready to help those in need.

John is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Griffith; her children Holly Palaski and Tom Cushing; and Mary Ann's grandchildren Madison, Marissa and Bailey Palaski and Regan and Riley Cushing. Also surviving is his sister, Theresa Green and her husband, Dick; dear friends Rose Comitz and Jackie Smithler; and several cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, John J. and Helen Kuszaj Gonza; his infant brother, Vincent; and his beloved aunt and uncle John and Dorothy Kuszaj.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 19, in St. Hyacinth's Church, starting at 9 a.m. John's Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 A.M. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

Contributions in John's memory can be made to St. Hyacinth's Church.

