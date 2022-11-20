John J. Luczycki, Jr.

Dec. 26, 1961 - Nov. 11, 2022

CHAMPIONS GATE, FL - John J. Luczycki, Jr., age 60, of Champions Gate, FL, passed away unexpectedly on November 11, 2022. John was born in Watertown on December 26, 1961 to Barbara H. Coughlin and the late John J. Luczycki, Sr. After graduating from Carthage Central Schools, John earned his Bachelor's degree in Accounting at Syracuse University.

Among his jobs since graduation, John was a CPA at Price Waterhouse in Syracuse and Rochester, spent several years with his family in Paris, France with Vivendi Universal, and was an IT Executive at AXA Equitable.

In his youth, John loved acting and singing in local theatre where he met his loving wife Lisa Gagan in Watertown, NY. They were married on October 15, 1988 in Auburn, and went on to have two wonderful children, Madelyn (Christopher) Collins of Scituate, MA and Roman Luczycki of Dallas, TX.

John is also survived by his two brothers; James (Michelle DellaCroce) Luczycki of Anchorage, AK and Stephen (Kelly Johnson-Arbor) of McLean, VA; and three nephews: Jed Luczycki of Anchorage, and Mason and Preston Luczycki of McLean. He adored his in-laws: mother-in-law, Patricia (late John) Gagan of Camillus, NY, Patricia Jensen, Diane (Clyde) Howard and the late Jack Gagan of Auburn, Molly (Joseph) Goss and Maureen (late David) Cheney of Watertown, and Tom Gagan (Darlene Miller) of Troy, NY. John also cherished his time with many nieces and nephews; neighborhood friends; past co-workers; and his Yorkshire Terrier, Winnie, who all will miss him dearly.

A calling hour will be conducted Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street in Auburn. A memorial service will follow at Noon.

The family requests that contributions may be made in memory of John to your local SPCA, or the charity of your choice.

To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.