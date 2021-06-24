John J. Mikulec

Mr. Mikulec was born in Newfield, NY on Dec. 23, 1933, the son of the late Charles F. and Pauline (Kubinec) Mikulec. He was a graduate of Newfield Central School and went on to earn his AAS Degree in Forestry at Paul Smith's College in New York. John joined the US Army in 1956 and was discharged in 1958 with the rank of sergeant. He worked for Potter-DeWitt Construction, and was a Civil Engineer for the NYSDOT until his retirement in 1994. John also was a licensed taxidermist for several years and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Catholic faith.