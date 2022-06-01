John J. Pelc

John J. Pelc, son of the late Frank and Josephine Szolek Pelc, died on May 28, 2022, with his family at his side.

John was a devoted husband and father and a proud grandfather of his two grandsons. He enjoyed the company of his nieces and nephews and followed their exploits throughout their lives. Love, generosity, and humor were the hallmarks of his life. In his free time, he enjoyed watching sports, especially the NY Yankees and Buffalo Bills. He was an inductee in the St. Francis HS Sports Hall of Fame and played football and graduated from St. Bonaventure University.

He was a man of deep faith and always trusted God. His favorite saying was, "God will take care of it." Gifted in the understanding of mathematics he dedicated himself to teaching and spent many years at West Middle School. Upon retiring, he volunteered his teaching skills at Tyburn Academy in Auburn.

John is survived by his wife and best friend of nearly 52 years, Geri, his son, Christopher and Maria Pelc, and his two grandsons, Xander and Lincoln. John is also survived by several nieces and nephews, Suzanne Pelc, Mark and Cathy Pelc and their children, Michael and Kristen, Gary DeSantis and his daughter, Jennifer, Jim and Cindy Pelc and their son, Jon, and Philip Burgoon, who he regarded as a second son.

In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by four sisters, three brothers, and six nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 90 Melrose Rd., Auburn, NY 13021.

Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Church, Auburn, where a funeral Mass will be held. The Rev. Lou Vasile will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 East Genesee St., Auburn.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or light a candle.