John J. 'Red' Hayes Jr.

Sept. 22, 1933 - May 30, 2023

AUBURN – John J. "Red" Hayes, Jr., 89, formerly of South Marvine Avenue, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Sunnyside Care Center.

Red was born on September 22, 1933, the son of the late John and Ruth Hayes and was a life resident of Auburn. He graduated from Holy Family High School in 1951. He was a communicate of Holy Family Church where he served proudly as an Usher for over 50 years.

He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany.

Red retired with 37 years of service from the New York State Electric & Gas Corp. and was a bartender for Riordan's, Balloon's Restaurants and the Owasco Country Club. He was an avid New York Yankee's fan. Red was proud of his Irish heritage.

He is survived by his children John Hayes III (Carol) and Patricia Goldstrom; three grandchildren, Danielle Crigler (Timothy), John Hayes IV and Matthew Hayes (Erika); one great-grandchild, the apple of his eye, Noah Hayes; two step-grandchildren, Allison Laubacher (Carl), Amy Schwind (Eric); four step great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Jared, Graham and Vaughn.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, the love of his life, Mary (Giannone) Hayes, in 2020 after 64 years of marriage; a son-in-law, Ralph Goldstrom; two sisters, Helen Warden and Ruth Ann Hai.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Holy Family Church, 85 North St., Auburn. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, in Holy Family Church. with the Rev. Michael Brown as Celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.