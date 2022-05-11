John "Jack" Baity

Nov. 24, 1945 - May 3, 2022

CAYUGA - John "Jack" Baity passed away at home on May 3, 2022, after a courageous battle with Cholangiocarcinoma. Born in Auburn, NY on November 24, 1945, to the late Marion and Harold Baity. Mr. Baity attended Union Springs Central School, and was drafted into the Army in 1967. He proudly served his country in Vietnam from 1967-1969 with 1st Infantry Division. Jack was honorably discharged with Army Commendation Medal. Mr. Baity retired from E&V Energy where he was employed as a truck driver.

He was a member of the original Cayuga County Underwater Recovery Unit, past member CFD and current member American Legion Post #1107 Union Springs.

Jack loved being outdoors, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and the "Harbor Gang".

Jack is survived by his wife Marlyn; son Jack Baity (Karen); grandson, Hunter; granddaughters: Meagan and Sara; brothers: Harold (Doris), Terry (Elaine);

sister, Gail (Robert); step-children: Robin Wilde (Connie), Ronda Wilde, Tammy Shuler (Dennis), Tab Wilde (Candie) and Wendy Evey (Jason). In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his, daughter, Wendy Foster; son-in-law, Brad Foster; brothers William and Gary.

Visitation will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn, on Friday May 13, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with services to immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Cayuga Lakeview Cemetery.

Donations: Hospice Foundation of Central New York, 990 Seventh North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088 or UR Medicine, Wilmot Cancer Institute, PO Box 270032,

Rochester, NY 14627-0032. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com .