John 'Jack' F. Cavanaugh

AUBURN — John "Jack" F. Cavanaugh, 84, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023 at The Commons on Saint Anthony.

He was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the son of the late John and Dorothy (Wenzel) Cavanaugh.

Jack graduated from Holy Family and served our country honorably in the US Navy.

He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church and Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Jack was a professional photographer for more than 60 years. Jack together with his wife Joyce owned and operated Cavanaugh's Studio of Photography on South Street for many of those years.

He worked for the Photo Interpretation Lab at the C.I.A. (Central Intelligence Agency).

Jack was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He taught fly fishing classes at CCC. Jack was a longtime member of the Cayuga County Sportsman Club, where he often shot skeet. He was a life member of the YMCA, where he excelled in racquetball and could often be found biking in the yearly, Great Race event. He also was involved in the Soap Box Derby and was a member of the Owasco Yacht Club where he enjoyed sailing. Jack loved his family and especially, his grandsons.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Joyce (Ferlenda) Cavanaugh; a son, Christopher and his fiance, Cassandra Berthold; three beloved grandsons: Ian, Aidan and Alex Cavanaugh; a sister, Catherine (Anthony) Ehrmann; brother, Thomas (Linda) Cavanaugh; several very special nieces, nephews, cousins; and beloved canine friend, Baxter.

In addition to his parents, Jack was also predeceased by a sister, Carol Nervina.

A calling hour for family and friends will be this Monday, May 15, 2023 from 10 until 11:15 a.m. with his Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:30 a.m., all inside of St. Mary's Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to either the Auburn Food Pantry or a local Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.