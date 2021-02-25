John 'Jack' McLane

During his distinguished legal career Jack received various professional awards and recognitions from his peers including the United States Court Achievement Award, listing in Who's Who in American Law. He was annually chosen by his peers as one of the "Best Lawyers in America" from 2013 to 2021. He was also selected to serve on the Merit Selection Panel for the Selection and Appointment of United States Magistrate Judges for the U.S. District Court.

Jack loved Auburn and continually sought to serve his community. His past charitable and community involvement included but not limited to: Cayuga County Big Brother (Officer and Director), American Red Cross (Director), YMCA-WEIU (Officer, Director, Trustee), Cayuga Country United Fund (Director), Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board, member of Crime Control Planning Committee, Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center (Treasurer and Director), Past President and Director of the Cayuga Country Community College Foundation.

His current community involvement proudly included President and Director of the Columbian Foundation, Vice President, Director and Assistant Treasurer of the D.E. French Foundation, Secretary and Director of the Stanley W. Metcalf Foundation and a Trustee of the Fort Hill Cemetery Association.