John 'Jack' Thomas Gagan

Jack graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1969. He attended Auburn Community College and worked for a number of years at TRW. He enjoyed working with his hands, building and fixing things around the house. Always deeply musical, Jack played guitar and bass with a local band, Red Lemon, in the late '60s and early '70s and remained a lover of local music for the rest of his life. He could lose himself for hours in any record store, bookstore or library. An enthusiastic supporter of all the arts, he would journey long distances just to browse his favorite museums. Jack was passionate about theatre, books and movies, and the ideas behind them. He was drawn to nature and gardens, especially the Cornell Botanic Gardens in Ithaca. Above all, though, he loved the time that he spent with his family. The man affectionately known to his nieces and nephews as "Uncle Jacket" will be dearly missed.