John Joseph Schattinger

Jan. 1, 1934 - Nov. 25, 2020

AUBURN — John Joseph Schattinger, known to many as "Jack Schatt", passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020 surrounded by his cherished family who loved and adored him deeply. John spent the last six months at the Finger Lakes Center for Living where he continued battling Alzheimer's.

Born January 1, 1934 in Glen Cove, he was the son of John and Florence Schattinger of Sea Cliff, Long Island. John received his degree in Education from SUNY Oswego. During his time at Oswego, he met Joanne Pacelli, the absolute love of his life. After graduation Jack moved to Auburn to marry his college sweetheart and from that day forward, they shared an endless love that lasted over 63 years. They were inseparable, always seen together, and holding hands right up to and through his final moments.

Jack started his career teaching Industrial Arts at East Wood High School in Syracuse. He moved on to work for the NYS Department of Corrections as a vocational teacher and supervisor, a career that lasted over 37 years. In the evenings, he also taught classes at Auburn Community College. He served in the US. National Guard for many years, was a past Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus, and a Board Member for Saint Mary's School.