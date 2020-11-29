John Kevin O'Connell

Mar. 25, 1950 - Nov. 25, 2020

ITHACA — John Kevin O'Connell, 70, died peacefully November 25, 2020 at Cayuga Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Residential Home in Ithaca. John was born March 25, 1950, the sixth child of Clara Savage and Francis Thomas O'Connell.

John grew up on the family dairy farm in Locke and attended Moravia Central School where he was on the wrestling and track teams, winning the Cayuga County championship in the two-mile race. He earned his Associate Degree from Tompkins County Community College and worked for several years in partnership with his father on the farm.

John moved to Texas in 1981 to work on construction. There he met and married Gloria Buenteo. After his divorce, he returned to Moravia and then worked as a custodian in Syracuse where he met the love of his life, Sue Bravos, with whom he shared life until her death in 2013.