April 26, 1964 - Sept. 11, 2023

John L. Elice, 59, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on September 11, 2023 after a long battle with cancer.

John was born on April 26, 1964 in Auburn, to John and Anna (Greco) Elice and was the only son. He was a proud graduate of Auburn High School Class of 1982.

On September 24, 1993 John married the love of his life Carolynn (Wyant) Elice. They were married 29 years and would have been 30 years this month.

John was a long-time employee of Welch Allyn, working there 36 years (roughly 20 years or so in the Lamp Department alone), before his illness brought him home to fight.

John was a recent but proud member of Auburn's very own CIAO Club. His other hobbies included working on cars, electronics, and spending time with his loved ones, especially on family adventures and vacations.

Those that had have the opportunity to have met him will never forget him. John was known for his sense of humor and his love for his family and friends. John was a man that anyone could rely on. He will be greatly missed by those that hold him dear.

John is survived by his beautiful wife, Carolynn (Wyant) Elice; son, John Joseph "Jay" Elice; daughter, Leah M.Cook (Brandon); sisters Mariann (Donald) Sharra and Joanne Sherwood (Paul Kosinski); along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle, and cousins.

John is predeceased by his parents, John Elice, Anna Marie Greco Elice, and his in-laws, Janet Irene Taylor Quinn, John W. Wyant, plus numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Please join us for John's Mass of Christian burial, in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 299 Clark St., Auburn, NY 13021 on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be a private ceremony with only close family members present.

In lieu of flowers a donation to Hugs for Hope Foundation, PO Box 15214, Syracuse, NY 13215, would be greatly appreciated.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.