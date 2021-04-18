 Skip to main content
AUBURN - John L. Gower, Jr., 64, of Auburn, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021.

John was avid Yankees fan. He enjoyed woodworking, and the peaceful times he spent fishing.

John is survived by his mother Teresa Gower; and close friends who were like family to him, Alan Reed and Mary Lou Vasile.

He was predeceased by his father, John L. Gower, Sr.

Visitation will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn on Monday, April 19, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at 6 p.m.

