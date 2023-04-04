John L. Kula, Sr.

Aug. 14, 1935 - March 31, 2023

UNION SPRINGS — John L. Kula, Sr., 87, of Union Springs, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 31, 2023. Born the only son of five children of the late Walter and Frances (Kaminsky) Kula of Larksville, PA on Aug. 14, 1935.

John is survived by his wife, Mary (Kish) of 60 years; daughter, Dr. Marnie Kula (Stephen Giannantonio); and son, John Kula, Jr.

After his U.S. Army service in Germany, John graduated from King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA and in 1961 began his teaching career in the English Department at Union Springs Central School. Ever the student, John completed graduate work at SUNY Cortland, Syracuse and Cornell University. John also taught for the New York State Prison Education Program believing access to education was liberating as he provided incarcerated students dignity, motivation and belief in themselves.

After 35 years of teaching, John retired in 1995 but remained involved in the schools for many years. He had the amazing capability of remembering every one of his former students' names, and was always proud to hear of their life accomplishments.

Though a man of letters, John was as comfortable with a paintbrush or a golf club in his hand, enjoying the search for wayward shots in the woods as much as those that made the green. He was a devoted family man and though he traveled the world, was happiest at home. John most enjoyed the time he spent with his best buddy, grandson Alexander, who he lovingly called "Youngblood," the apple of his eye.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Today, April 4, 2023 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at St. Michael's Church, 162 Cayuga St., Union Springs, NY 13160. Condolences may be made at http://www.brewfuneralhome.com.