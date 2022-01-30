John Mariano LoPiccolo

Aug. 21, 1938 - Jan. 23, 2022

GREENACRES, FL - John Mariano LoPiccolo, age 83, of Greenacres, FL went home to the Lord on January 23, 2022.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 31, 2022 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 10935 South Military Trail, Boynton Beach, FL 33436.

The Committal Service will be held at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449 (Lane #1).

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to St. Thomas More Catholic Church. To leave a condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com.