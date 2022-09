WOODSTOCK, GA — John Nicholas Di Scenza, 88, passed away on Aug. 24, 2022 with his family by his side.

He is survived by his children: daughter, Susan Stancil, son, John Di Scenza (Paige); also grandson, Christopher Stancil; and brother Nick. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Helen (Georges) Di Scenza.