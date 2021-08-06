John P. Chermack

July 1, 1985 - July 27, 2021

FORTH WORTH, TX — First Class Petty Officer of the Navy John P. Chermack, 36, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Fort Worth Texas. John was born July 1, 1985, in Virginia Beach, VA, the son of George Chermack and Lauren Chermack.

In addition to his mother and her life partner Betsy Snyder, John is survived by his beautiful wife, Emily Chermack; and amazing daughter, Autumn Renee Chermack; two sisters: Amie Chermack and Sarah Laue; nephews: Cayden Laue and Drew Ballato; nieces: Savannah Laue, Maia Ballato, Hailee Laue, and Noelle Ballato; and numerous other relatives.

John was the best friend that anyone could ask for. He cared deeply for his people and his people included anyone he had ever met. He was a courageous man with eight years served in the United States Navy as an Aviation Boatswain's Mate, earning Junior Sailor of the Quarter and Junior Sailor of the Year. And all close by were so grateful.

A memorial service will be held on Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, 20 East Ave., Fairport NY. In lieu flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warriors, John's favorite charity.