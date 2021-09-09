John P. Cresco

Aug. 14, 1932 - Sept. 5, 2021

AUBURN — John Peter "Jack" Cresco, 89, of South Street Road, Fleming, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was born in Auburn, the son of Peter and Irene (Yablonsky) Cresco. He was a graduate of Auburn East High School, attended R.P.I. in Schenectady, NY, and graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. Degree in Business Administration and Marketing.

He was drafted out of S.U. during the Korean War into the U.S. Army in Germany. After the war he returned to S.U. to finish his degree. At the age of 29 Jack was stricken with a pituitary tumor and was one of the first patients to undergo surgery for the removal at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC. The illness left Jack with consequences which impaired his health for the remainder of his life.

He worked alongside his father Peter at Luke Williams Lumber Company, serving as Vice-President. During retirement Jack became an avid volunteer for the Calvary Food Bank unloading the trucks. In later years when unable to do the lifting, he used the telephone to inform the volunteers when they were needed. He was very fond of the men and women in his Calvary Food Pantry family.